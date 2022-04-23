Innovator Sonam Wangchuk gifts ice to Dalai Lama to highlight climate change effects on Tibetan plateau

Famed Innovator Sonam Wangchuk along with climate change activists on Friday met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and gifted him a block of ice from a glacier on the Khardungla Pass in Ladakh to highlight the urgency of climate change on the Tibetan Plateau.

The climate change activists met Dalai Lama as part of campaign ‘Dialogue for Our Future’ that has been convened by a number of organizations here in Dharamsala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, around 240 km from state headquarters, Shimla. Wangchuk presented the Tibetan spiritual leader with a block of ice, explaining that it had been taken from a glacier on the Khardungla pass in Ladakh to highlight the need for action on climate change to mitigate its effects on the Tibetan Plateau. It was brought by a team of young people on bicycles, public transport and electric vehicles to convey a message ‘Please live simply so we in the mountains can simply live’.

Martin Bursik, a former Minister of Environment of the Czech Republic, said as a result of this Dialogue for Our Future, a manifesto will be prepared to be released in Egypt at the time of the COP27 meeting with a view to taking steps to protect the Tibetan Plateau and stop climate change.

Dalai Lama, while addressing the participants, said he really appreciates that more and more people are showing concern for the environment. “Ultimately water is the basis of our lives. Over the coming years we have a responsibility to take steps to preserve the great rivers that are the source of water for so many. Within my lifetime I’ve seen a reduction of snowfall in Tibet and a consequent reduction in the volume of the rivers,” he added.