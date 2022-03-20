All India Inter-University women netball competition gets underway at Dharamshala

All India Inter-University Women Netball Competition got underway at DYSS Stadium in Dharamshala near VC Secretariat, Central University in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar performed the inauguration of the event in which 600 athletes of 43 universities were participating and he exhorted the players to do their best by maintaining team spirit.

Arlekar stressed the need to create an environment of sports in the state and said that there was no dearth of sports talent in Himachal.

Appreciating the efforts of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, he stated that he has contributed a lot to developing the environment of sports.

“In sports, we were involved only to participate but today we came with a thought to win and that is a big change. This belief should remain in the players.

Coming together is the beginning, keeping together is the progress and working together is the success”, said the Governor, adding that there was a need to work as a team.

He said that the atmosphere of Himachal gave him the feeling of home and the hospitality of the people here impresses everyone, he added.

Earlier, the Governor took the salute of the impressive march past presented by the 600 sportspersons of 43 universities from all over the country.