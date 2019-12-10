Huge cache of drugs (opium husk or doda over 61 kg) was on Monday night recovered by police from the Banjar area of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, around 200 km from here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banjar, Binni Minhas said a check post was set up in Banjar on an intelligence input that some persons would smuggle illegal contraband in the area.

“At around 10.30 pm, a car bearing fake registration number of Haryana was intercepted by police officials but the accused didn’t stop the vehicle and sped away from the spot.

The police officials chased the car but the two accused abandoned the car and fled away from the spot,” he added.

Minhas said upon the search of the vehicle, over 61 kg opium husk (doda) was recovered.

“A hunt is on to nab the accused who fled from the spot, taking benefit of the darkness and forest cover,” he said, adding a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations in the matter are on.