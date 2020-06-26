A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Limited (HPMC) today said that the HPMC has empanelled 26 firms to ensure timely availability of packaging material like cartons, trays, separators etc. at an affordable price to the fruits growers during for apple season-2020.

He said that the prices of packaging material could be viewed and downloaded from the website of HPMC www (dot) hpmc (dot) in and eudyan (dot) gov (dot) in. All the fruit growers have been requested to book their demand with the concerned branch offices of the HPMC so that timely availability of packaging material could be ensured.