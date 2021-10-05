HP women commission to focus on human trafficking

The Himachal Pradesh State Women Commission will focus on the trafficking of women and children in the state, chairperson Dr Daisy Thakur said on Monday.

After a webinar on the Role of Women Commission in protection of Human Rights of Women, which was organized by Umang Foundation, Thakur said the commission will also take care of problems of disabled women.

The women can lodge their complaints on WhatsApp no 9459886600.

In 2020-21, about 400 complaints were disposed of and about 450 are under consideration, she added.

She stated that the commission acts on the complaints received and sometimes takes suo moto cognizance.

In addition, the commission regularly organizes camps to make both men and women aware of the rights of women which covers the issues related to sexual harassment and domestic violence, she said.

Ajai Srivastava, chairman of Umang Foundation said the commission should also focus on women and child trafficking as women and children are trafficked from Assam, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Bengal to Himachal Pradesh. And sometimes, they were sexually exploited too, he added.

To this, Thakur said in future the commission will make people aware of it but no complaint has been received in this regard.

Replying to a suggestion of Muskan Negi, a blind PhD scholar of HP University on focusing on issues faced by disabled women, Daisy Thakur stated that the commission will take care of this issue as well in the near future.

Ajai Srivastava informed that as many as 100 youth and students from HP University, (NCC Army Wing) of APG University and some colleges joined the webinar which was the third in the series on Human Rights Awareness by the Foundation.