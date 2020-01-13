The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday requested Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to speed up the pace of National Highway (NH) projects.

The issues were raised Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Jagdish Sharma and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sanjay Kundu during a meeting with Gadkari and apprised him about the progress of various NH projects in the state.

The Principal Secretary PWD apprised the Minister about the status of Shimla bypass, Solan-Parwanoo and various other NH projects in the state and requested the Ministry and NHAI to take steps to speed up the pace of these NH projects.

The Union Minister gave directions to the officers of the Ministry to take necessary action for making the Shimla bypass four lane highway.

He advised the state government to provide speedy solutions to prevent delays and directed the state government to complete all actions pending on its behalf like land acquisition, completing procedures regarding building structures.

During the meeting, Gadkari was informed that the contractor has completed 85 percent work of Parwanoo-Solan NH.

While directing the NHAI to complete the remaining work, he advised the state government to expedite land transfer of pending three patches of this NH which had largely held up the completion of this project and set a timeline of 31st January for completion of land handover to NHAI.

On the issue of maintenance of NH in which the work had not commenced by the contractor, Gadkari gave directions to Ministry and NHAI to develop a mechanism to provide funds to the government so that state PWD could maintain the NH till the time the contractor commences his work.

Kundu said ropeways could prove a robust and viable mode of transport in the hill state and requested the Central government to provide support for ropeway projects in the state.

The Minister said that this proposal is under favourable consideration of the Central government.