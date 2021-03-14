The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday announced that the elections for four Municipal Corporations (MCs) ~ including Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan MCs ~ and six new Nagar Panchayats of the state will be held on 7 April.

HP State Election Commission secretary Surjeet Singh Rathore issued a notification in this regard and said the voting for four MCs and six Nagar Panchayat polls will be held on 7 April from 8 am to 4 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on the same day immediately after the polling for MCs and Nagar Panchayat elections ends, he added.

“The process of filing nominations for the municipal bodies will start on 22 March and end on 24 March.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 25 March and candidates can withdraw their nominations by 27 March,” he said.

Rathore added with announcement of election schedule by the State Election Commission, the Model Code of Conduct had come into effect in areas of these four MCs and 6 Nagar Panchayats.

The Model of Conduct will be in force till the completion of election process, he added.

Of the four MCs, Solan, Mandi and Palampur were upgraded to Municipal Corporations from Municipal Councils last year while Dharamshala MC was formed in 2015.