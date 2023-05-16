HP to encourage young entrepreneurs to invest in the state

In an attempt to involve the youth entrepreneurs in a big way to be partners in the development, Himachal Pradesh government has decided to pay special attention to encouraging young entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

A government spokesperson said here on Tuesday that for this, a better ecosystem is being developed for young entrepreneurs in the state.

“The government has identified a few sectors such as electric vehicles, tourism, green hydrogen, and green technology where young entrepreneurs can be involved in a big way,” he said.

Apart from these fields, there is immense scope for investment for the youth in areas like artificial intelligence, web development, app development, mobile games, digital creations, and robotics, he added.

Youth are more likely to engage in these fields as they are already learning these things and there are massive amounts of technology-related vacancies in the world, he said, adding youth will surely grab these opportunities and that one can expect a lot more technology-related technopreneurs in the near future.

“The state government is also planning to set up clusters in the areas of cane and bamboo-based, traditional footwear, tea-based, weaving, food processing, etc under the Central Cluster Development Programme,” he said.

This will also provide ample opportunities for young entrepreneurs to invest in these sectors, he added.

“Such clusters have been approved in Tahliwal, Parwanoo, Jitpur Baheri, Khadin, and Gondpur, which will provide new opportunities for the local youth to hone their entrepreneurship skill,” he said.

With all these initiatives of the state government, Himachal Pradesh will be soon humming with investment activities by young entrepreneurs, said the spokesperson.