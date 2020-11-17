Amid a rise in cases of COVID1 9 cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said prefabricated Covid Care Centres with adequate bed facilities are being set up at IGMC Shimla, Dr RPGMC Tanda, Ner Chowk Medical College and at Nalagarh to treat patients.

After a virtual meeting with DCs, SPs, CMOs, Principals and Medical Superintendents of Medical Colleges, he expressed concern over the increase in the number of Covid cases as well as deaths of Covid-19 patients during the last few days.

“More stress must be laid on contact tracing of the infected persons so that immediate preventive steps must be taken and the doctors must ensure proper treatment to the patients especially the patients with co-morbid illness.

Further, it has been felt the change in climate is also resulting in fast spread of the virus and senior doctors must ensure at least three rounds of the wards of Covid patients to instill confidence in the patients,” he added.

Thakur said proper protocol must be adopted for treatment of the asymptotic patients under home isolation and adequate arrangement of pulse oxymeter must be made for these patients so that they could regularly monitor oxygen level in blood.

He further stated that it had also been felt that casual approach of people and laxity in adhering to the laid down SOPs was major reason of spread of the virus.

“Social gatherings are attributing maximum to the increase in Covid cases in the state as the gathering of large number of people in social functions in a closed environment like marriage halls and community centres is increasing the number of Corona cases.

Greater focus must be laid on IEC to sensitize the people regarding greater chances of getting infected in social gathering such as marriages and dhams,” he said while calling for IEC campaign to sensitize the people on the viral disease. He directed to increase bed capacity of all the Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres to meet out requirements in case of sudden spike in the number of patients.

He added more ambulances with oxygen cylinder must also be deployed to facilitate the prompt transportation of critical patients from Home Isolation to Covid care centres or Covid hospitals.