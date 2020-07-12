The private bus operators in Himachal Pradesh too raised voice against the proposed fare hike on Sunday and said the decision would put additional burden on common man who is already suffering due to COVID-19 crisis.

HP private bus operators union chief Rajesh Parashar on Sunday said they were heavy losses as passengers load in COVID-19 pandemic had reduced drastically and this was making it tough for them to provide transportation services.

“We aren’t forcing the state government to increase bus fares but we have requested the government to provide us financial relief as lack of passengers coupled with hike in the prices of diesel is resulting in heavy losses,” he added.

Parashar said the operators had suffered financial losses in the last three months due to COVID-19 pandemic but they had decided to ply bus services in losses to fulfil their social responsibility.

“However, we can’t run buses in losses for long run and the state government should provide relief to us so that we could provide transportation services to the general public in these times of crisis,” he added.