HP Polls: 413 candidates to contest Assembly elections on 12 November

As many as 413 candidates will be in the election fray after 92 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day for the withdrawal of the same on Saturday.

The elections are slated to be held on 12 November.

Shimla district having 8 AC has 50 contestants left in the electoral fray, including 7 in Shimla Urban, 8 Theog, 6 each in Simla Rural, Kasumpti, Chopal, Rorhu, Jubbal-Kotkhai, and 5 in Rampur.

In Mandi having 10 ACs, there are 67 candidates, 11 Joginder Nagar, 9 each Mandi Sadar and Sundar Nagar, 3 Darang, 5 each Balh and Dharmapur , 6 each in Seraj, Sarkaghat, and Karsog and 7 on Nachan seat.

Kangra has 92 candidates contesting in 15 ACs including 9 Sullah, 8 Fatehpur, 7 each Shahpur, Kangra and Indora (SC), 6 each Dharamshala, Baijnath (SC), Dehra, Jawalamukhi, Jaswan Pragpur, Jaisinghpur, 5 each Nurpur and Jawali, 4 each Palampur, Nagrota

32 candidates in the Solan district have 5 ACs, including 4 in Solan (SC), 7 each in Arki and Kasauli (SC), 8 in Nalagarh, and 6 in Doon seats.

In 5 ACs of Sirmaur district, 29 candidates are in the fray including 6 each in Nahan and Pachhad (SC), 9 Paonta Sahib, and 4 each in Shillai and Sri Renuka ji (SC) seats.

In Bilaspur district, 29 candidates will fight in 4 ACs, including 9 in Bilaspur (Sadar), 8 Ghumarwin, 7 in Jhandutta, and 5 in Sri Naina Deviji.

A total of 32 candidates will contest in 5 ACs in Hamirpur district comprising 9 in Hamirpur, 5 each Bhoranj (SC) and Sujanpur, 6 Nadaun, and 7 Barsar seats.

In Kinnaur (ST) AC, 5 candidates are left in the fray, while in Lahaul-Spiti (ST) AC a total of 3 candidates are left in the fray.

Chamba district having 5 ACs has 24 candidates in the fray including 6 in Chamba, 3 in Churah (SC), and 5 each Bharmour (ST), Dalhousie, and Bhattiyat seats.

The 4 ACs in Kullu district too have 24 contestants including 6 each in Kullu, Banjar, Anni (SC) seat, and Manali seat.

In Una district, 26 candidates are in the fray in 5 ACs including 6 each in Una and Gagret, 5 each in Haroli, Chintpurni, and 4 in the Kutlehar seat.