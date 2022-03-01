HP Police most disciplined force in country:Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the State Police is one of the most disciplined police forces of the country and the cops are sincerely performing their duties.

The State Police also earned fame in the music world by showing their talent in ‘Hunarbaaz’ programme of a TV channel, he said while virtually inaugurating a Police Station at Dhanotu in Nachan Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.

The Chief Minister said Dhanotu Police Station would ensure better facility of traffic management along National Highway-21 along Sundernagar, Gohar, Nerchowk, Janjheli and Manali. This would also go a long way in maintaining a better law and order situation in the area.

“The state government is committed to ensure overall and balanced development of the Nachan area and BDO Office has been opened at Dhanotu which will cover 32 panchayats under the Developmental Block. Now, there are two BDO Offices functioning in the constituency at Gohar and Dhanotu to facilitate the people.

Besides, work is in progress on Rs 45.57 crore Atal Adarsh Vidalaya Bhawan at Gohar and a Rs. 30.74 crore drinking water supply scheme is also under progress for Chail Chowk and adjoining villages,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated that adequate provision of budget would be made for construction of the Police Station Dhanotu building. Today, the state has 135 police stations and work is in progress regarding construction of 15 new Police Station buildings by spending an amount of Rs 30 crore.

He further stated that the four years tenure of the present State Government has witnessed unprecedented development and each and every section of the society has been benefited by the policies and programmes initiated by the state government.

He announced that a sewerage scheme would be taken in hand soon from Chambi to Bhoor under NABARD to facilitate the people of the area. He also announced that a vehicle would be provided soon for the newly opened Police Station.