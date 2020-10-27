Himachal Pradesh Industries, Transport, Labour and Employment Minister Bikram Singh on Monday said the announcement of a new political party by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Rajan Sushant in Himachal Pradesh was just a “stunt”.

The Industries Minister said that Rajan Sushant is an ambitious and opportunist politician. “Whichever party he stayed in, he never had contentment and was never loyal to his party. He considers himself superior and is always making unrestrained rhetoric,” he said.

Singh said that Sushant has always given preference to his personal interests and benefits. He has never hesitated to put public interest on the stake for power and now he has been completely exposed. Those who supported Rajan Sushant never stood by him.

The minister said Sushant keeps searching for new excuses to garner headlines. His announcement of a new party is just a stunt. Before questioning the functioning of the state government, he should clarify what was his contribution for the state and region.

He said that the situation is that the present state government has become very popular among the people due to pace of development and public welfare schemes.

“Due to the popularity of the government some opportunistic leaders are feeling very insecure, hence making concocted rhetoric through newspapers,” he said.

Singh said that Sushant should appreciate the functioning of the state government as several schemes of the government have become popular across the country and other states are considering the state as a model state. In order to provide better financial security to the elderly, the state government has reduced the age limit for getting social security pension from 80 years to 70 years without income limit, this has benefitted millions of senior citizens.

“The state government implemented several flagship schemes in the state like Chief Minister Sewa Sankalp helpline, Janmanch, HimCare and Himachal Grihini Suvidha yojna. The government has ensured upliftment of every person of society. Today, the entire state is moving forward towards self-reliance and prosperity,” he said.