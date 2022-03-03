HP to meet Jal Jeevan mission target one year in advance: Prahlad Singh Patel

Union State Jal Shakti Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said Himachal Pradesh will achieve the target of providing tapped water to every household in this year instead of the target of 2024 financial year.

Addressing the media, Patel said there are 18 lakh households in Himachal out of which only 1.25 lakh are without tapped water connection and the target is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

“The Union Budget has envisioned to lay emphasis on macro economic level growth with focus on all integrated welfare at the microeconomic level.

India’s economic growth rate is estimated at 9.2 percent which is the highest among all major economies of the world. The union government aims to provide 60 lakh new jobs under the production linked incentive scheme in 14 sectors,” he added.

Patel stated that additional production of Rs 30 lakh crore is estimated under PLI scheme and it has the potential to increase.

The Union budget has laid emphasis on 4 priority sectors in the next 25 years when India completes 100 years of independence.

He termed the move as PM Gati Shakti whose 7 key factors are road, rail, air, airport, freight transport, waterways and logistic infrastructure. All 7 factors of economic transformation, seamless multilateral connectivity and logistics will come under the ambit of PM Gatishakti Master Plan. The projects related to these 7 factors in the national infrastructure pipeline will be linked to PM Gatishakti Framework, he said.

He further stated that the Union government will continue public investment to fuel private investment and demand in 2022-23. The outlay for capital expenditure increased by 35.4 per cent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in 2022-23 from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the current year. The outlay will be 2.9 percent of GDP in the year 2022-23.

The effective capital expenditure of the Central Government is estimated to be Rs 10.68 lakh crore in 2022-23 which is about 4.1 percent of the GDP, he added.