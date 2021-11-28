HP Guv stresses for documentation of medicinal plants

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday stressed documentation of the medicinal plants found in the state so that people could get information about the use of these plants.

Addressing the State convention of Arogya Bharti Sanstha held in Una, he said lifestyle changes are necessary to live a healthy life and many serious diseases could be avoided only by adopting a healthy lifestyle and eating habits.

He stated that medicinal plants gardens should be developed in school premises for enriching children’s knowledge and there could be a change in the attitude of the society towards Ayurveda and medicinal plants with all these progressive steps.

He appreciated the endeavours of Arogya Bharti and expressed hope that there would be deliberations on healthy lifestyle and mental health during the convention.

More attention should be paid to prevention than treatment of the diseases and one can avoid diseases by adopting ayurvedic remedies, he added.

Earlier, Arlekar performed Tulsi Anushthan and Gau Poojan at Thana Kalan Gaushala in district Una today in which Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar was also present.

He stated that the State Government is making efforts to ensure welfare and safety of abandoned cows.

“The state government has provided shelter to more than twenty thousand destitute cows in the last four years.

Modern cow sanctuaries and big cowsheds are being constructed to make the roads of the state safe and to provide shelter to the abandoned cows.

In addition, the capacity of existing cowsheds was being increased and a target has also been set to make the state roads destitute animal-free by June 2022, he added.