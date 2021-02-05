A spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday appealed to the public to avoid use of national flags made of plastic.

He said it has been noticed that on the occasion of important national, cultural and sports events, the national flags made of plastic are being used in place of the national flags made of paper.

He said that plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags so they do not get decomposed for a long time and do not ensure appropriate disposal.

He said people must use paper flags as per the provision of the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ wherein they are not discarded or thrown on the ground after the event. Such flags are to be disposed off, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag.

He said that the Indian national flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and hence should occupy a position of honour.

There is universal affection and respect for, and loyalty to, the national flag. He said that a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the government, regarding laws, practices and conventions that apply to display of the national flag.

He urged the people to strictly comply with the provisions in the ‘Flag Code of India, 2002’ and ‘ The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971’ to maintain the dignity and respect of the national flag.