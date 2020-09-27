Himachal Pradesh Tourism and Civil Aviation department director Yunus on Saturday said the government was committed to promote tourism in the state.

He was addressing a webinar organized on the eve of World Tourism Day in which district Tourism Officers, hotel associations, adventure tourism associations participated and discussed various tourism activities.

Yunus said Tourism industry had a major contribution in the economic development of the country and the state.

“Himachal Pradesh is also known as a ‘Tourism State’ which provides maximum employment opportunities to the people.

Tourism industry contributes 7.3 percent in State Gross Domestic Product,” he said while expressing hope that the tourism industry would gain momentum in the coming days.

Yunus said the virtual conference organized on the eve of World Tourism Day, had proved successful in getting acquainted with the challenges being faced by the tourism industry in the state.

He added the theme of World Tourism Day-2020 is Tourism and Rural Development to celebrate the unique role that the sector plays in providing opportunities outside big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage.