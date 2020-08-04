Miffed over lack of professionalism in the police force, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu on Tuesday cracked down on Supervisory officers (SOs) and directed them to start working in the field of crime detection.

After visits to Kangra and Sirmaur district, Kundu found that the value addition of SOs (Additional Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Sub-Divisional Police Officer) was not up to the mark despite having only 1 to 3 police stations under their jurisdiction.

He directed that each Supervisory Officer (SO) of districts other than Superintendent of Police (SP) will detect as well as investigate personally at least 6 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases of commercial quantity in a year.

“They shall develop intelligence and personally perform all tasks like organizing raids, search, seizure, investigation, preparing of challan and monitoring of trials.

Further, they will have to camp at least 3 day times (Sunrise to Sunset) and at least 02 nights (Sunset to Sunrise) in Police Stations or Police Posts in a fortnight,” he added.

Kundu said all Special Reported (SR) cases especially those against women and children, murder, theft, burglary and other sensitive cases, the SO’s shall camp at the scene of crime till the case is solved. They shall guide the Inspector and Sub Inspectors with clear and lucid supervisory notes.

“The SOs will also check police personnel on night patrolling and standing guards at least 03 days in a month meticulously and enter clear remarks in the daily diary (Rojnamcha).

In addition, the investigation of all NDPS and special reported cases will be meticulously perused and coordinated by SOs with District Attorneys for proper trial management to ensure cancellation of bail to obtain police remand and to secure the conviction of accused,” he added.