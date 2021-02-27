In an unprecedented unruly turn of events on the first day of the Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, five Congress legislators, including leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri blocked the passage of Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, misbehaving with him and jostling his security staff outside the Speaker’s gate.

The incident occurred when the Governor was leaving for the Raj Bhawan after his address to the House on the opening day of the Budget session.

The Congress MLAs, who were agitated over the Governor reading only a few pages of his address in the House (laying the rest of it on the table of the House) sat outside the Speaker’s gate in protest after the session was adjourned.

They gheraoed the governor as also chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and some other ministers, who had come out to see him off.

The five MLAs were suspended for the entire session till 20 March. The Congress MLAs also stopped the Governor’s cavalcade, banging the bonnet of his car, raising loud slogans against the failure of the government to address the issues of price rise, unemployment, while criticising the farm Bills.

It was a complete ruckus outside the Speaker’s gate for about 20 minutes as the Congress leaders did not budge. In that chaos, there was jostling involving the Parliamentary Affairs minister, Suresh Bhardwaj, Agnihotri and the Governor’s security staff.

The Speaker, who had earlier adjourned the House till afternoon, later recalled the House in special circumstances and condemned the behaviour of the Congress MLAs.