HP Cong leaders congratulates new Punjab CM

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being appointed new Chief Minister of Punjab.

Rathore said Channi will fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state and will lead Congress in Punjab decisively to ensure the party’s win in the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Mukesh Agnihotri and Vikramaditya Singh too congratulated Channi and also wished Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni.