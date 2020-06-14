The Himachal Pradesh government is facilitating the farmers on priorities and has launched various schemes for the welfare of the farmers and to prevent them from economic loss amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A state government official said around 6.82 lakh quintal peas, cauliflower and other off-season vegetables have been sent to neighbouring states despite lockdown.

“State Agriculture Department played a vital role in maintaining communications with the neighbouring states, sending and marketing vegetables. As a result of this, farmers were able to get a good cost of their produce,” he said.

In the wake of corona pandemic, for smooth transportation of farm produce, Kisan Rath Mobile app was also launched on which information on 5 lakh trucks and 20,000 tankers were made available to facilitate transportation of vegetables to markets within and outside the state.

“Around 35,164 quintal seeds of rice, maize, sorghum, bajra and other such seeds were made available at a subsidised rate through Agriculture Distribution Centres.

As per the requirement of the farmers, the continuous supply of seeds was being made available through the Agriculture Department, so that no inconvenience is caused to the farmers.

Besides this, 11315 quintal vegetable seeds were also made available in different districts.

In order to facilitate farmers, the state government was providing plant protection products and agricultural tools at subsidized rates to the farmers for smooth conduct of farming.

For facilitating the farmers, a dedicated room for farmers has also been established by the Agriculture Department,” he added.

State Agriculture department director R K Kaundal said as many as 60 market yards and 41 collection centres established in the state for import and export of agricultural products of farmers were regularly functional so that farmers could sell their produce easily.

There was no dearth of fruits and vegetables in the state, as the agriculture market yards and agriculture collection centres were regularly functional and during this period of corona pandemic, the farmers were saved from economic losses.

He added the harvesting of the wheat crop was almost over in lower parts of the state and procurement of wheat seeds by the department from the farmers was also being done, under this, storing of 14030 quintal wheat seeds was being done through FCI.

“Various steps have been taken for facilitating the farmers as per the directions of the state government so that the farmers could be protected from financial loss and works related to agriculture do not get affected,” he added.