Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday directed for compiling a database of beneficiaries of central and state schemes to facilitate the state government in virtual interaction with them during Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the virtual meeting of Deputy Commissioners, SDMs and BDOs, Thakur said effective data-base of beneficiaries of various central and state schemes must be compiled and made available at a click of a button.

“The complete information regarding beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, HIMCARE, Ujjwala Yojna, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, pension schemes, PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, housing schemes, beneficiaries of Building and Other Construction Welfare Board, Jan Dhan Yojna, beneficiaries of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh, various other welfare schemes being implemented by Agriculture, Horticulture, Urban Development Departments etc must be compiled so that the same was readily available,” he added.

Thakur said the data compiled must have the complete address of the beneficiary, his/her father’s name and mobile number etc.

“The data compiled would have to be placed before the Gram Sabha meeting once in a year. Further, the concerned SDMs should hold meetings with all the respective departments at a sub-divisional level and retrieve the data on click of a button,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Panchayat Secretaries being grass root functionaries should also coordinate with various departments at panchayat level so that data could also be prepared at the panchayat level itself.

“This would facilitate the state government in virtually interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes during this Covid-19 pandemic when actual interaction was not possible,” he added.

Thakur further stated that regular monitoring of data must be done so as to avoid any gap in data compiled and also to weed out wrong entries and this would ensure that fruits of schemes reach to the deserving persons.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi assured the Chief Minister that compilation of data would be completed within the stipulated period.

Advisor to the Chief Minister R N Batta said that sample proforma would be provided to the officers to facilitate the compilation of data.