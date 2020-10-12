Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged the people of the state to work collectively towards ensuring gender parity in the society and said it will reaffirm their commitment to ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of Girl Child, Thakur said on this day, let us pledge to provide our girls a world which is safe, equal, progressive and full of opportunities.

“The state government is committed for the welfare and development of girl child and several welfare schemes have been launched for their socio-economic upliftment. Under Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, the lump sum assistance grant to the girl child born in the BPL family has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Under Mother Teresa Asahaya Matri Sambal Yojana, the amount of assistance given for the upbringing of two children has been increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per child per year,” he added.

He further stated that under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojana, the assistance grant for the marriage of destitute girls has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 51,000 which had benefited about ten thousand girls.

Besides, Saksham Gudiya Board has been constituted with an aim to empower girls and adolescent girls in the state and to curb the crimes against them. And Sashakt Mahila Yojana was implemented in the state with the aim of making adolescent girls and women between 11 years and 45 years aware of their rights and developing their skills and connecting them with economic activities, he said. Thakur further stated that Mahila Kalyan Board has been reconstituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to suggest policies for the empowerment and protection of women.

Similarly, under Mukhya Mantri Bal Uddhaar Yojana, an annual scholarship of Rs 10,000 was provided for 2019-20 to the children of Bal Evam Balika Ashrams, who have secured the first two positions in the 2nd class to 8th class, he added.