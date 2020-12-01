Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday directed the administrative officials as well as the public representatives to ensure strict compliance of Covid guidelines in the state to curb the spread of infectious disease.

After virtually unveiling the bust of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kullu, Thakur said that the state government had decided to impose a fine of Rs 1000 on persons not using face masks in public places.

“The increase in the number of Covid patients has forced the state government to take some stringent steps which include imposition of restriction of maximum 50 persons in any social, religious or cultural gatherings,” he added.

He directed the administration to ensure that the restrictions imposed by the government to check the spread of this virus are not violated.

He further stated that as many as ten nurses on outsource basis upto 31st March 2021 and four doctors will be provided immediately to Regional Hospital Kullu to facilitate proper treatment of Covid-19 as well as general patients.

After laying the foundation of various development works in Kullu district, the Chief Minister said that he would have personally visited Kullu to dedicate these projects to the people of the area but it could not be possible due to the Covid pandemic. “The new administrative block inaugurated today would ensure additional bed capacity of 100 beds in the Regional Hospital Kullu and thereby facilitate the people of the district.

Additional bed capacity would also ensure that Covid patients would not have to be shifted to Medical College Ner Chowk in Mandi for treatment,” he said.

Thakur added the unveiling of the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a gesture of respect to the great leader who had special love and affection towards the state in general and Kullu Manali in particular.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating the Administrative Block at Regional Hospital Kullu and said that this would go a long way in providing better health care facilities to the people of the district.

State Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal who was on visit to Covid Ward of Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla also joined the event online and expressed his views.

Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were also present on the occasion