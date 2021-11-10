HP, Chhattisgarh varsity to tie up for academic collaboration

The Himachal Pradesh University and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration.

The MoU was signed by HP University vice-chancellor Prof Sikander Kumar and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur vice-chancellor Prof A D N Bajpai.

An HP university official said both the varsities will work to promote and enhance the academic interest and values of both institutions.

Besides, the varsities will promote research-based activities including collaborative seminars, conferences, symposia, etc for the development and usage of research-based platforms.

The universities will encourage academic, faculty, and student exchange programmes for raising the learning curve of the universities under collaboration both offline and online, he added.

He stated that collaboration and exchange of laboratory facilities including software, computational facilities, tools, equipment, and technology, etc essential for the know-how and support of the academic and research interest of both the organizations will be done as per the MoU.

“The varsities will undertake joint collaborative research projects from national and international agencies.

Besides, joint collaborative publications of research and learning material via research journals, monographs, etc will be carried out by the varsities.

In addition, modes of collaboration are to help out on curriculum development and exchange of new learning outcomes based on innovative methods of teaching and learning processes.

By exchanging academic, faculty, and student exchange (as and when required) for mutual development of both the institutions from time to time,” he added

UGC member Prof Nagesh Thakur, HP university registrar Dr. J S Negi, former pro-vice-chancellor Prof Rajinder Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion among others.