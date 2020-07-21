The Himachal Pradesh cabinet today decided to increase the bus fare in Himachal keeping with the fund crunch due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The fare would be Rs 7 for the first three kilometers instead of Rs 5.

An official spokesman said there would be increase of 25 percent in the present per kilometre tariffs for all travel beyond three kilometers for hilly and plain areas.

“The cabinet also gave its nod to withdraw the facility of free travel to Members of Parliament and MLAs in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses within and outside the state. However this facility would continue for all former MLAs and MPs,” he said.

In its meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet approved replacement of 38 ambulances under National Ambulance Service-108 in the state in lieu of ambulances which have outlived their economical life as the 108 ambulances have become the lifeline of health system in the state.

The spokesman said the Industries department made a presentation on ‘Ease of doing Business’ before the cabinet. It stressed on development of online system for 46 services to facilitate the entrepreneurs and improve the ease of doing business in the state.

The cabinet directed the department to move on all points of reforms in a time bound manner.

The spokesman said the Information and Technology Department presented the hardware for e-Cabinet and the cabinet authorized the department to go ahead for purchase of 16 workstations. It was decided that the third party security audit should be done for maintaining confidentiality.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its approval to provide government land measuring 0-37-54 hectare on lease to Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd for construction of 33/11 KV 2X3.15 MVA Sub Station Ukhali in district Hamirpur at a rate of 20 percent of the present circle rate i.e. Rs.11,26,200 as lump sum and Rs. one per month lease for 99 years thereafter.

It also gave its nod to provide government land measuring eight Marala at a rate of 20 percent of the present circle rate i.e. Rs.34,008 as lump sum and Rs. one per month lease for 99 years at Bamsan in Hamirpur district in favour of HPSEB Ltd. for construction of office of Junior Engineer and Complaint Room of Tikri Section.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its approval to convert 34 EGS instructors into Gramin Vidya Upasaks who have fulfilled the eligibility conditions of such conversion.

It decided to open a new Government Primary School at Lower Tharedi in Gram Panchayat Bakan in Education Block Mehla-I in Bharmour Vidhan Sabha area of Chamba district to facilitate the children of the area.

The spokesman said the cabinet decided to fill up three posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in the Prosecution Department on contract basis. It also decided to convert the 771 vacant posts in the cadre of Assistant Librarians in Education Department into Junior Office Assistant (Library) for smooth functioning of libraries of educational institutions in the State.

The cabinet decided to take over Lala Jagat Narain Himotkarsh Kanya Mahavidyalaya Kotla Khurd in Una district by the Government along with services of eligible teaching and non teaching staff of the college as per extant policy.