HP assembly budget session to commence with Guv’s address

The budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will commence on Wednesday with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s address, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said on Tuesday.

Parmar said the 14th session of the 13th Legislative Assembly will commence from Wednesday and there will be 16 sittings in which 722 starred questions and 347 unstarred questions will be addressed in the house.

Two days i.e. 3 and 10 March are reserved as non-official working days and the house would also be convened on Saturdays (26 February 26 and 5 March).

On 4 March, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also holds the Finance portfolio. will present budget for the financial year 2022-23, he added.

He stated that all preparations have been done for the smooth functioning of the

session and during the session, Covid guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government will be followed strictly.

Though the Covid cases are on the decline in the state, the assembly premises will be sanitised every day to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus.

He urged the members to assist the Chair in smooth functioning of the house and said all-party meetings were convened which was attended by Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, and CPM member Rakesh Singha.