HP: 2 killed, 25 injured in road accident in Chamba

In a tragic accident, two persons were killed while twenty-five others suffered injuries after a pickup rolled down into the gorge in the Chowari area of Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, around 300 km from Shimla.

A State Disaster Management Authority official said the incident took place at around 11 am near Sarog Nala near Bhalai in Chowari when 27 persons were on their way to express condolences at the death of their relative in Saraiya village in the area.

The driver lost control over the pickup vehicle after which it rolled down into a gorge which resulted in the death of two women. Twenty others have suffered injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations to find the exact cause behind the accident were on.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the road accident which took place in the Chowari area of Chamba district today in which two people died and twenty-five were injured.

Thakur directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families. He assured that all possible help would be provided to the affected families.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.