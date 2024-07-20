LoP questions Cong Govt’s silence on providing jobs to youth of Himachal Pradesh

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday questioned the Congress government for its silence on providing jobs to the youth of the state.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the government talks big every day, but when it comes to giving jobs to the youth, it becomes silent.

“Despite lapse of more than one and a half years, the government has not yet declared the results of the already pending examinations,” he blamed.

He accused the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led government of showing promptness in adjusting the favourites, but failing in showing the same urgency in addressing the demands for jobs from the youth.

“The youth of the state are troubled by this sluggishness of the government and its intention of not giving jobs. Such actions are causing frustration among the youth who have been protesting for months. Since the government is playing with the future of the youth with their delaying tactics they have no reason to ask for more time and to keep the whole matter hanging,” he said.

The final results of the pending competitive examinations should be declared without any delay,” he demanded.

Jai Ram Thakur said: “When favourites have to be adjusted, the cabinet meets twice in a day. However, despite the youth of the state having been on the streets for months demanding declaration of results, the government is still mute.”

The Government should clearly tell the youth of the state when the new recruitments will be announced and when the results of the pending recruitments will be released, he questioned.

“False statements will not work all the time. The government has spent one-third of its tenure by lying. The youth is now losing patience. Therefore, instead of making excuses, the government should find a concrete way and provide job opportunities,” he stated.

Raising serious doubts on the notification issued to cancel the appointment of veterinary pharmacists, he sought to know why the appointment letter issued after waiting for a year was withdrawn.

Pointing out at the government’s lack of commitment to provide jobs to the youth, he demanded the state government’s clarity on why such appointments were revoked within 24 hours of issuing appointment orders and what mistakes led to this decision.

He called for concrete actions instead of excuses, urging the government to announce new recruitments and expedite the pending examination results without further delay.