The western robes and cap would be a thing of past for the students of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) as the varsity has decided to make use of traditional Himachali attires during convocation, scheduled to be held on 29 November.

The decision to replace western attire during convocation was taken in the Executive Council meeting that was held here today under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Sikendar Kumar.

An HPU spokesperson said the University had decided to implement University Grants Commission (UGC) directions on the use of western attires during convocations.

“The students will now wear khadi based Himachali traditional dress, cap, scarf with logo of the varsity and khadi jackets,” he added.

The Executive Council has also given approval for various vacant of teaching staff in the University.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the 25th Convocation of HP University will be held on 29 November in which 01 D.Lit, 322 Ph.D degrees will be conferred while 122 students will be awarded with Gold Medals along with 18 Instituted Gold Medals.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be the Chief Guest while the Governor of Himachal Pradesh and the Chancellor of HPU Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the convocation.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the esteemed guest of honour along with Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and state Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj will also be present on the occasion.