Large amount of tourists and local residents are visiting the Tourism department stall in 34th International Crafts Mela at Surajkund and are taking information about the various tourist spots of Himachal Pradesh.

There was a huge crowd in Tourist Information Centre and Exhibition Stall through day on Saturday.

A state government official said infrastructure related to tourism development including the rural surroundings of Himachal, Jakhu Hanuman Temple and Ropeway situated in the Queen of Hills Shimla has been displayed as a model which has become main attraction for the people in mela.

“Attracted by the pictures displayed in the stalls of various delightful tourist places of Himachal Pradesh, the people arriving at the fair were eagerly gathering information about visiting these places.

Tourists coming to the stall are also being informed about the available and registered homestays in the rural areas of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

During International Surajkund Crafts Mela, apart from Cultural and other events, a fashion show on theme ‘Unforgettable Himachal’ will be organised on Sunday in which famous designer Ritu Berry along with her team will be performing. Fashion show will start at 6 pm in the main choupal of Surajkund Mela ground.

“Himachal Pradesh has become theme state after 24 years in Crafts Mela and this is providing a great platform to promote tourism activities of the state at international level.

A large number of tourists from nearby areas including Delhi come to visit Himachal Pradesh and getting information about the tourist spots at Surajkund Mela is helping them to plan their tour in state,” he added.