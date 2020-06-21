Himachal has proved itself to be the best in the recovery of COCID-19 infected persons as 406 patients out of the total 662 detected cases have been cured while there are still 237 active cases.

A state government official said it is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that it has succeeded in controlling COVID-19 epidemic to a greater extent as compared to other states of the country.

“According to the statistics of Union Ministry of Home Affairs of Government 662 corona-infected cases were detected in the state, out of which 406 persons have been recovered and discharged from the hospital.

It is important that the rate of treatment is more than 62 percent which is equal to that of other best performing states,” he said, adding six deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state.

The official said all COVID-19 persons had returned from other parts of the country and were also suffering from chronic diseases.

The first case of Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh was reported on March 19 and as a result of better health facilities being provided by the government, the state was about to become corona free.

However, as a result of the empathetic approach and timely decision of the state government, two lakh Himachalis were brought back from other states.

The corona cases increased due to people returning from other states which was unavoidable as the government could not afford to leave its people in distress.

“However, the people returning from other states are being sent to their homes according to the quarantine norms of the state government only.

Immigrant Himachalis and migrant workers are being strictly placed under 14-day quarantine period in the state which has helped in preventing the possible community spread of corona infection in the state.

Besides, the state government has started ‘Nigah’ program to sensitize the families of people coming to Himachal Pradesh from other states.

Under this program, apart from conducting proper health check up of every person returning to the state and full details of a person’s journey was recorded.

The official further stated that teams of ASHA workers, health workers and Anganwadi workers are going back home from outside states to educate their families about the importance of maintaining social distance.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state government started an active case finding campaign from April 1, 2020.

Under the program, more than 16 thousand health and ASHA workers performed a door-to-door survey to identify people with influenza like symptoms in the state. Himachal is the first state in the country to undertake such a campaign. The campaign has also been praised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

He added the better health facilities provided by the state government have helped in quick treatment of corona cases in the State.

“With the efforts of the state government and active support of the people, Himachal can be made a corona free state, so it is imperative to keep a close surveillance on every person who comes back to the state,” the official added.