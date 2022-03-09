Himachal to set up 400 MW solar park in Kinnaur

The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to set up a solar energy park in Kinnaur district and a proposal to seek consent has been sent to the Central government, State MPP and Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

Replying to a query by BJP member Narender Thakur, Chaudhary said a proposal to set up 400 MW solar energy park in Kinnaur district has been sent to the Centre government for approval.

Besides this, a 800 MW solar power project is being set up in Spiti for which a memorandum of understanding has been signed with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam. The SJVN has identified Hikkim, Kibber, Demul, Hull, Ladarcha, Losar and Poh as proposed sites for the solar power project, he added.

Chaudhary stated that SJVN has also applied for long term agreement for the Spiti solar energy project with Bharat Power Grid Corporation Ltd and Central Electricity Authority.

In addition to this, solar energy units have been installed at the rooftops of 583 government buildings in the state whose capacity is 5504 KW. These rooftop solar plants are producing 1.24 crore units and this has led to savings of Rs 5.87 crore to the government exchequer, he added.