Himachal Pradesh Industries minister, Bikram Singh today urged the Union Finance Minister to release the March Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation of Rs 216 crore at the earliest.

Participating in the 40th GST Council meeting held under the Chairmanship of Union Finance Minister and Chairman GST Council, Nirmala Sitharaman through video conference, he thanked the Union government for having provided liberal support to the state. He said that the state has received the GST compensation of Rs. 612 crore till January, 2020.

He said Himachal is a small state and its entire economy is dependent on the tourism sector. Due to COVID-19 and lock down in the state as well as in the country, the tourism activities have come to a severe halt in the state, and mining activities have also come to standstill.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Public Works, Excise & Taxation and Information & Public Relations Jagdish Chander Sharma along with other senior officers were also present on this occasion.