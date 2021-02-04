Himachal Pradesh has registered 38 per cent growth in revenue receipts under all heads of the Excise and Taxation department in January 2021 as compared to the revenue receipts of January 2020, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

Thakur said total revenue receipts during the month of January 2021 are Rs 779 crores against Rs 562 crores during the same period of last year.

“The positive trend of revenue growth for the last five months seems to continue indicating an increase in economic activities in the state.

The revenue receipts of the department grew at 15 per cent in August 2020, 10 per cent in September 2020, 37 per cent in October 2020, 9 per cent in November, 2020 and 24 per cent in December, 2020,” he added.

The Chief Minister said a significant increase of 119 per cent in revenue receipts of VAT, 32 per cent in revenue receipts of excise and 19 per cent in revenue receipts of the state GST had been registered in January 2021.

The significant increase in revenue receipts was due to disposal of cases under Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme (LCRS) revival of economic activities, government’s unlock strategy, better compliance by taxpayers and better administration by the department.

It is important to mention that despite of COVID-19 effect, the gap between cumulative revenue of current financial year and previous financial year was down to 3 per cent in January 2021 from 39 percent in July 2020, he said.

Thakur further stated that new initiatives of monitoring of field units through performance cards and other IT based measures had created a healthy competitive work environment across the field authorities where each authority drives motivation to make strenuous efforts to beat the assigned targets. This has contributed significantly in augmentation of state revenue receipts.

The efforts of the field units had further been strengthened with the enhanced analytical and data driven intelligence-based capabilities at headquarter level, he added.

State Principal Secretary Excise and Taxation JC Sharma said major focus areas had been identified for augmenting the state revenue receipts like recoveries under legacy cases resolution scheme, physical verifications of e-way bills, compliance of GSTR3B return fillings, recovery of interest for late filing of returns, recovery of ineligible Input Tax Credit (ITCs) and recovery of tax deficits/mismatches etc.

He added that special focus has been laid on identification of cases pertaining to tax evasions and erroneous refunds to plug revenue leakages so as to augment the state revenues.