The Himachal Pradesh Police has warned against fake Aarogya Setu app, an application developed by Union government which helps people assess themselves on the risk of their catching the Coronavirus infection.

The app tries to determine the risk if one has been near a COVID-19 infected person (within six feet of distance) by scanning through a database of known cases across India.

The app detects other devices having the same facility in its GPS or Bluetooth range and captures information regarding COVID-19 positive or linked cases.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Narvir Singh Rathour said the general public are advised to download the Aarogya Setu app only from authentic sources like https://Mygov.in or Apple or Android or IOS play store.

“It has been observed that by social engineering cybercrime fraudsters have devised malicious link on the fake name of ‘Aarogya Setu app’ as several spoofed apps are available on the Internet.

People may receive such app links via email, or through WhatsApp or Facebook projecting it as a genuine one.

The malicious application during the course of its downloading asks the user to permit the use of internet and installation of additional application packages as face.Apk, imo.Apk, normal.Apk, trueC.Apk, snap.Apk and viber.Apk,” he said.

Rathour said after clicking these malicious link, virus may enter into a user’s mobile phone, help hackers to track and monitor the content and activity on the device.

The data in the device is then easily extracted and saved in a remote control server of the mischievous apps.

“In general, the public is advised to maintain caution while opening suspicious links over social media platforms and email/VoIP call on their mobile handset and secure their phone with the latest security patches and anti-virus applications.

It is advised that if any suspicious activity comes to one’s notice, he may kindly be intimated to State Cyber Crime Police Station, Shimla through email [email protected] or on 0177-2620331,” he added.