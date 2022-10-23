Himachal polls: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka among 40 Congress star campaigners

Congress party on Saturday released the list of 40-star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections slated to be held on 12 November.

The list includes national leaders Sonia Gandhi, newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Bhupesh Baghel (Chattisgarh) are also among the star campaigners.

Others include Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Harish Rawat, Pratibha Singh, Mukesh Agnihotri, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Viplov Thakur, Sachin Pilot, and Raj Babbar.

Besides, Deepender Hooda, Pawan Khera, Col. Dhaniram Shandil, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Mohd Azharuddin, Supriya Srinate, Asha Kumari, Sanjay Dutt, Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, are the other star campaigners from the party.

In addition, Rajender Rana, Vikramaditya Singh, Chander Kumar, Srinivas B V, Vinay Kumar, Maj. Gen. DVS Rana (Retd), Amrinder Singh Brar, Alka Lamba, Rajesh Lilothia, and Acharya Pramod Krishnam.