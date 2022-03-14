Himachal notifies schedule for election to Rajya Sabha seat

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Monday notified the schedule for election to one Rajya Sabha seat which will fall vacant in April this year as the term of sitting MP Anand Sharma will end on 2 April.

HP Vidhan Sabha secretary said the election will be held for the Rajya Sabha seat on 31 March and the new MP will be elected by the members of the HP legislative assembly.

The candidates can file nomination by submitting papers to the Returning Officer (Secretary, HP Vidhan Sabha) or Assistant Returning Officer (Deputy Secretary, Legislation, HP assembly) till 21 March 2022.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 22 March at 11.00 am and the candidate can withdraw nomination before 3.00 pm on 24 March.

In the event of the election being-contested, the poll will be held on 31 March between 9.00 am and 4.00 pm, he added.