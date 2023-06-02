Himachal minister urges Centre for speedy approval of NHs

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Development (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for speedy approval of National Highways in the state.

He demanded Rs 500 crore under Central Roads Fund for the development and improvement of roads in the state.

The Minister requested the Gadkari for declaration of nine in-principle approved roads as National Highways besides including the proposal of nine roads under ‘Bharatmala Pariyojna’ covering 1254 Kilometers in the state.

He also requested to pass the order for considering the proposal of state for the up-gradation of the Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nankhadi-Khamadi road and the construction of 560 meter long bridge over swan river in district Una under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

He informed that sanction was awaited for 153 kms long-missing link Bihru to Lathiani on NH 503A and asked to expedite the approval for Theog By-pass which is awaiting for revised estimates.

He further requested to include the 31.275 km Nalagarh to Swarghat, 50 km Kala Amb-Paonta Sahib-Dehradun, 85 km Amb to Una and Punjab Border to Nadaun and 4 km Una by-pass with NH four-lane projects for sanction in Annual Plan 2023-2024 besides including two-lane projects namely 73 km Nahan to Kumarhatti, 52 km Chakki- Banikhet- Chamba-Bharmour and construction of two-lane tunnel at Jalori pass of 4.20 km for sanction in Annual Plan 2023-2024. He also urged for including the construction of 2.80 km long tunnel at Khadapathar to Project Management Consultancy (PMC) in the annual plan 2023-24.

He also discussed about strengthening NH wing of state PWD.

Gadkari assured to provide all possible assistance for the completion of the pending projects well in time.