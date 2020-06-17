Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya today emphasized on start-ups by promoting local modules so as to make the employment opportunities available to local youth.

The Governor was interacting with the Vice Chancellors of six universities including HP University Shimla, University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni, Solan, CSKHP, Palampur, Technical University, Hamirpur, Cluster University, Mandi and Atal Medical & Research University, Ner Chowk, Mandi through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor stressed on 3 E’s­- entertainment, education and employment and asked to share their experiences in this regard and also invited their suggestions on on-line education. He asked their views on difficulties teachers and institutions were facing in online education. He also asked to share in detail the latest modules and content for education besides the source of content. He focussed on developing local content and asked to share the content.

Dattatraya pointed out training to teachers and professors to impart online content. He asked the VCs to give their views on the impact on students who were spending 3 to 4 hours minimum on phone and computer screen every day for online learning and additional time on the TV and computer.

He enquired about the plan of the universities for semester and annual examinations and asked them to brief about the stress being faced by the students and parents as a result of lockdown and closure of institutions and how teachers could help them in this regard.

The Governor said that there was a network problem in tribal areas and remote areas of the state. He directed the varsities to conduct a survey in such areas and collect data of students, besides proposing an alternative in this regard so that the students of these areas could be benefitted.

During the interaction, the Vice-Chancellors submitted that they have completed and covered 100 percent on-line syllabus till date.

VC, HP University Shimla Prof Sikander Kumar said that a tentative plan to conduct examinations has been prepared. He added that evaluation of the papers would be done on the same college where exams would be conducted. He informed that exams would be conducted in two sessions for undergraduate students by following the instruction of physical distancing. He said that the register of visitors of outsiders has been maintained and the roster has been prepared for university employees.

He added that Covid-19 cell has been constituted. He apprised that IT structure would be developed in the university at a cost of Rs 20 crore and a proposal in this regard has been submitted under this virtual classrooms and computer labs would be constructed.

VC, Horticulture University, Nauni Dr. Parminder Kaushal detailed about new courses, virtual classrooms, examinations and the new session. He said that the university was working on an incubation centre and MoU has been signed with the industry department to promote start-up activities.

VC Agriculture University, Palampur, Dr Ashok Kumar Sarial said that on-line degrees have been completed and the Advisors approved on-line thesis writing besides the university was developing online content.

He said that there was no issue with the students of tribal areas in imparting on-line education as they were taking the facility Krishi Vigyan Kendra where internet facility was available.