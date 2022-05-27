Himachal Guv felicitates NCC cadets for participating in Republic Day parade

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday felicitated National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets who participated in Republic Day parade on 26 January 2022 at New Delhi.

Addressing the NCC cadets, the Governor said the NCC teaches us loyalty and discipline towards the country. It teaches us the sense of service towards society and NCC has played an important role in awakening this spirit in the country, he added.

Arlekar stated that the cadets of Himachal have made the state proud by participating in the Republic Day parade. Expressing contentment, he said that a large number of cadets from the state participated in the parade and the achievements of these cadets were an inspiration to other youths.

Sharing his past experience as a cadet, the Governor said, “I too joined NCC during college time. I have been a part of the Navy first and then the Infantry wing. At that time we used to be proud to wear NCC dress. We used to be the center of attraction for the people and have a different identity, which is only due to NCC This honor is given by NCC all over the country. Even today we have a whatsapp group of old NCC cadets from Goa, of which I am also a part.”

The Governor felicitated 11 Cadets of NCC Group Headquarter Shimla with ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ who participated in Republic Day Parade 2022.

Col Suresh Bhaik, Officiating Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarter Shimla, senior officers and staff members of NCC Headquarters and NCC Cadets were also present on the occasion.