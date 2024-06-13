Himachal govt firm to complete Rs 1,923 cr Bulk Drug Park project: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government is firm to complete Rs 1,923 crore Bulk Drug Park at the earliest.

While presiding over a high-level meeting here on Friday to review the progress of the establishment of Bulk Drug Park in the Haroli assembly segment of Una district, Sukhu directed to expedite the tender process.

He said that the state government would act as a strategic partner in the project and additional funds would be provided apart from the aid of the government of India to ensure its timely completion.

“This project would be spanning in 570 hectares of land with an estimated cost of Rs. 1923 crore. The state government would cover the operational cost of the project for the first 10 years,” he said.

The Bulk Drug Park would feature a common effluent treatment plant with 5 MLD capacity, a solid waste management plant, a stormwater drain network, a common solvent storage, recovery and distillation facility, stream generation plant, an advanced laboratory testing centre, an emergency response centre, hazardous operations audit centre and a centre of excellence, he said.

Besides this, infrastructure such as pathways, canteen, fire station and administrative block would be constructed and site development works would also be carried out, he added.

He directed the industries department to expedite the tender process and address any bottlenecks to bring this project on the ground and complete all the codal formalities in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said that the Government contemplates to complete Bulk Drug Park at the earliest as it was one of the most important projects for the state.

This Bulk Drug Park would be instrumental in generating revenue and creating significant job opportunities for the youth, he added.