Himachal govt announces reimbursement of 6 percent subsidy on purchase of apple cartons

Amid high resentment against the hike in GST of apple cartons, the state government in a bid to give relief to the apple growers announced reimbursement of a six percent subsidy on the purchase of packaging material.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Cabinet gave ex post facto approval for reimbursement of 6 percent subsidy on purchase of packaging material including cartons and trays, whether procured through HPMC or open market with effect from 1 April, 2022 after producing GST paid bill of cartons and trays, sale proof and Aadhar linked bank account details to provide relief to the horticulturists of the state.

The state cabinet decided to fill up 320 posts of different categories under the National Health Mission on a contract basis.

It decided to enhance the commission being paid to fair price shop holders on the sale of sugar from the existing Rs 7.57 to Rs 50 per quintal and on State Specially Subsidized Scheme items from 3 percent to 4 percent of the sale rate.

The Cabinet decided to upgrade Community Health Centre Hatwar in Ghumarwin tehsil of Bilaspur district to 10 bedded health institution.

It also decided to upgrade Primary Health Centre Malokhar to Community Health Centre along with the creation and filling up of three posts of different categories to man this health institution.

The Cabinet also gave the approval to allocate additional land in favour of Vivekanand Centre Nabha Estate Shimla for the construction of a herbal garden and meditation hall on an annual lease amount of Rs 1,54,647 with an enhancement of five percent after every five years for a period of 30 years.