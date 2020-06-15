Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, RD Dhiman said today that the registration under Himcare (health insurance scheme in Himachal as an extension of Ayushman Bharat) has been extended till 30 June, 2020 from 15 June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhiman said the state government has decided to extend the registration date as people were not able to register. The extension in deadline is to facilitate those families who failed to make their cards under the scheme during lockdown.

He said that the families whose cards have expired on 15 June, 2020 can also renew their cards till 30 June. Those families whose cards validity is going to get over after 15 June 2020 can also renew their cards during this period.

The ACS said that the beneficiary could register themselves by visiting the departmental website www (dot) hpsbys (dot) in or through Lok Mitra Kendras. The required documents need to be uploaded for registration under this scheme and the detail of the document is available on the departmental website. Apart from prescribed premium beneficiaries have to pay the premiums from zero rupees to Rs 1000.

Dhiman said that the families whose card validity is getting over by 15 June, this is the last chance for them to renew their cards.

If they will not renew their card before 30 June, then they will not be able to renew their cards before January and in between they would not be able to avail free treatment facility under the scheme.

He said that a free treatment facility up to rupees five lakh is being provided under the Himcare. As of now, 5.50 lakh families are covered under the scheme and free treatment facility is being provided through 201 hospitals which also includes 63 private hospitals. He added that 87870 patients availed the benefit of this scheme during the last one year on which Rs. 78.60 crore were spent.