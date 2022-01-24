Himachal extends Covid restrictions till 31 Jan

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended Covid restrictions including closure of schools in the state till 31 January and also issued guidelines for holding of functions for Statehood Day and Republic Day on 25 and 26 January respectively.

Informing about this, Chief Secretary and chairman of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said the government had decided to extend Covid restrictions that were imposed on 13 and 14 January till 6 am of 31 January keeping in view the pandemic situation in the state.

“For Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day (25 January) and Republic Day (26 January), related programs scheduled in the districts, the limit for gatherings in open spaces/outdoor areas is however allowed up to 50 per cent of the capacity ensuring strict adherence to the safety protocols and Covid appropriate behaviour.

All the departments and organisations of the government, district magistrates, Police officials and local authorities are directed to ensure strict compliance with these directions,” he added.

He stated that any person violating these measures and not following Covid appropriate behaviour will be prosecuted as per the provision of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides entailing legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.

This order will remain in force in all parts of the state till 6 am of 31 January, he added.