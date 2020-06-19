Himachal Pradesh is expecting production of over 30 million apple boxes this year, said Secretary, Horticulture, Amitabh Awasthi in a meeting at Raj Bhawan today.

He apprised Governor Bandaru Dattatraya about the arrangements made by the horticulture department for the upcoming apple season.

Awasthi said that about 68,000 trucks would be needed for transportation of the produce and there would be more pressure in August and September, when about 75,000 trucks would be required.

“All arrangements are being made to arrange the trucks and to make the transportation process smooth,” he said, detailing the steps taken by the department for ensuring a smooth apple season.

The main apple producing areas of Himachal are upper Shimla district, Kullu and Kinnaur. The apple crop in Kinnaur is harvested in the last in October.

Interacting with the horticulture department officials, the Governor stressed the need to strengthen the cold stores chain in the state so that fruit growers and farmers could get remunerative prices for their produce.

He advised them to develop cold stores in public-private-partnership (PPP).

He said that fruit growers should ensure timely payment along with a good price for their produce. He added that the labourers could be shifted from the neighbouring districts of non-apple growing regions.

Dattatraya suggested to develop sub marketing yards as it would help in maintaining physical distance during the Corona pandemic. He said that efforts should be made to provide packing material to the growers in advance. In addition, helpline and centralized contacts should be set up in each district.

The Governor expressed satisfaction that the department has taken better measures in view of the experience of last season of cherries, strawberry and other stone fruits.

Managing Director, HP Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) Dev Shweta Bhanik, Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Naresh Thakur, and Director, Horticulture M.M. Sharma apprised the Governor about the departmental activities. Secretary to Governor Rakesh Kanwar was also present on the occasion.