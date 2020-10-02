Seeking clarification on various sops and schemes announced for Himachal Pradesh during previous visits to the state, state Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Thursday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of various “unfulfilled promises”.

Addressing media in Shimla, Rathore said PM Modi had promised 67 new national highways for the state, curbs on import of apples, making it mandatory for cold drinks companies to use 5 percent fruit juice and opening of tomato processing plant in Solan.

“Besides this, during the previous Lok Sabha elections, the PM has promised to make airfare cheaper but instead the airfares become steeper and in fact, the air-services were stopped,” he said.

He questioned Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his statement that Himachal is close to the PM’s heart and asked him to get financial package for the state from him if that was the fact in reality.

“PM Modi has announced Rs 20 lakh crore package for the country during COVID-19 pandemic and he should tell the people of the state as to how much money was allocated to Himachal from this package,” he added.

Rathore further stated that Himachal needed a relief package as the Corona pandemic had forced closure of all small and medium industries and unemployment had increased manifold.

“PM Modi should announce a relief package to the state in view of prevalent circumstances and in addition, the state should also get special status plus special grants as Himachal plays a major role in environment conservation,” he added.

State Congress chief also lashed at BJP leaders for taking credit for Atal Tunnel Rohtang and said it was former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who had a major role in construction of Rohtang tunnel.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation of the tunnel on 28 June 2010 and the BJP leaders had only renamed it to Atal Tunnel Rohtang, he added.