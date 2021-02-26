Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday launched ‘e-Parivahan Vyavstha’ of the state transport department to provide online services to the people of the state regarding Driving Licence/Registration Certificates/ Permits etc.

The chief minister said that in the last few years, technology has virtually transformed the lives of people. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a vision of Digital India in 2014.

He said that effective use of technology is a step towards the ‘Ease of Doing Business’. He said that during Corona pandemic, effective use of technology ensured that all the essential services go uninterrupted. He said that Himachal Pradesh was at 16th rank in Ease of Doing Business and today the state has achieved 7th position. He said that credit of this goes to the officers and employees of the state.

He said the state government first started e-Vidhan Sabha, then e-Budget and now it has started e-cabinet. He said the e-Parivahan was a step forward in this direction.

Thakur said that the present state government soon after coming to power in the State started Jan Manch for quick redressal of public grievances. He said that going a step forward, the State Government started CM Helpline 1100 to redress public issues over a call from phone. He said that all the 2.50 lakh Himachalis stranded in different parts of the State were brought back by effective use of technology by establishing a helpline where they could easily contact the nodal officers designated by the State Government.

The chief minister said that e-Parivahan has emerged a game changer in providing best services to the people of the State. He said that stress must be laid on educating the people to avail this facility. He said that the success of this system would largely depend on how better and easily the people adopt this service. He said that several citizen centric services would be provided to the people through this system.

Thakur said that the ever increasing number of vehicles in the state as well as the country has forced the planners to rethink traffic management and traffic registration in the country. He said that an integrated road accident data base would be implemented by the National Informatics Centre. He said the web based IT solutions would enable various agencies such as police, transport, PWD etc. to enter details of road accidents from different perspectives such as road engineering, vehicle conditions etc.

The chief minister said that the e-Parivahan service would also facilitate the people in issuance of various online certificates and renewal of registration and driving licenses etc. He said that it would also facilitate the people in getting various services on click of the button.

Thakur also released ‘e- Parivahan Vyavastha’ publicity literature on the occasion.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Transport Department has made an historic initiative to provide much needed relief to the people. He said that this was a step towards visualizing the ‘Digital India’ dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the initiative in the Golden Jubilee year was commendable and would also ensure transparency in the working of the Department.

Transport and Industries Minister Bikram Singh Thakur said that two Pilot Projects were introduced in Shimla and Kangra districts and after rectifying the deficiencies this system was today implemented in the entire state.