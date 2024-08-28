Bandh response: State to open transport control rooms, run 1,300 buses

The state transport department is to open control rooms and issue helpline numbers to monitor the situation and provide help to commuters during the 12-hour strike called by the BJP tomorrow.

As informed by the state transport minister, Snehasis Chakraborty, the department has also asked the STUs to open control rooms and issue helplines. The department has urged the private operators, zonal railways, ferry services to keep their services normal to prevent any hassles to the commuters. The control rooms numbers are: Director Transport Control Room number – (033) 2442 0278, CTC Control – 033-22481732, 8697733391, 8697733392, CSTC Control – 033-22360462/033-22360463, Central Control Room of NBSTC – 9046229033 and control room for SBSTC – 8420175133 and 9474052389.

As informed by sources, the department would run 1,300 state-owned buses by West Bengal Transport Corporation in Kolkata and adjoining areas tomorrow. In addition, around 450 buses would be operated by the SBSTC tomorrow. In north Bengal, the NBSTC has informed about running adequate services tomorrow.

Advertisement

Demanding compensation against any losses, private bus and minibus operators also promised to provide services tomorrow.

Refusing to support the strike, the app cab operators also have decided to function normally tomorrow.