Gorakhnath Peeth is making important contributions in the region in spreading awareness and knowledge besides helping in character building of youth by inculcating in them respect for culture, devotion to the nation and readiness for social work.

This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the 87th founder’s week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Gorakhpur in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that the founder’s week celebration was a festival for all the students. “It connects us with our past. The programme also reveals the discipline of the present and future generations,” he said.

Thakur said that this annual event was also a way of showing gratitude to the great personalities who contributed in the progress of the institution right from its inception, till it gained its present reputation.

The Chief Minister also invited Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to visit Himachal Pradesh.

Gauraksha Peethadheeshwar and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath welcomed Jai Ram Thakur on the occasion.